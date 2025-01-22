Major Doncaster road closed after BMW collided with a wall - two children taken to hospital
A major Doncaster road had to be closed after a BMW collided with a wall late yesterday afternoon.
Police were called by the ambulance service at 3.37pm on Tuesday January 21 to reports of a single vehicle road traffic collision on Carr House Road.
A black BMW X3 collided with a wall. Two young children were taken to hospital with injuries that are thought to be non-life threatening and non-life altering.
The road was closed for a short period of time while emergency services carried out their work.
