Major Doncaster road closed after BMW collided with a wall - two children taken to hospital

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A major Doncaster road had to be closed after a BMW collided with a wall late yesterday afternoon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called by the ambulance service at 3.37pm on Tuesday January 21 to reports of a single vehicle road traffic collision on Carr House Road.

A black BMW X3 collided with a wall. Two young children were taken to hospital with injuries that are thought to be non-life threatening and non-life altering.

The road was closed for a short period of time while emergency services carried out their work.