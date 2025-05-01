Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A football club is asking for the public’s help to find one of their players, from Doncaster, who was last seen five days ago.

Leon Osborne, aged 35, has not been seen since Saturday, April 26, when he boarded a train to Birmingham at Doncaster Railway Station.

Ossett United's new assistant player-manager Leon Osborne.

Today, Leon’s club, Brigg Town F.C, shared a fresh appeal for help finding Leon and urging him to come home.

A post to their official Facebook page today (May 1) reads: “It has been nearly five days now since Leon was last see.

“Everyone wants Leon home safe. This is extremely out of character for Leon and he is usually in contact with his friends and family daily.

Urgent appeals have been launched to find missing Doncaster footballer Leon Osborne.

“Please continue to share these appeals, you might have someone on your page who has the vital bit of information.

“Leon, if you’re reading this, contact someone. We all want you home.”

The club says Leon left on Saturday morning wearing black jeans/joggers, black Nike shoes, a white gym top and black Boss T-shirt, and a Jordan puffer long coat with a black backpack.

The club has asked anyone who has seen Leon to contact 07377 068751.

The 35-year-old was born in Doncaster in 1989 and the winger began his career at Bradford, making his league debut for the Bantams when he came on as substitute in the final 10 minutes of City's 2–2 draw with Millwall in the final game of the 2006–07 season.

Following his departure from Bradford, he joined Southport on loan before moving to Harrogate Town.

He has also played for Stalybridge Celtic, Buxton, Goole, Frickley Athletic, Matlock, Rainworth Miners Welfare, Farsley Celtic, Long Eaton United, Bradford Park Avenue. Brighouse Town, Hyde United, Scarborough Athletic, Ossett Albion, Pickering Town, Rossington Main, Armthorpe Welfare, Maltby Main, Ossett United and Pontefract Collieries during a lengthy career in non-league.