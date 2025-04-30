Leon Osborne: CCTV sighting of missing Doncaster footballer as hunt intensifies

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A missing Doncaster footballer whose disappearance has sparked a huge hunt has been spotted on CCTV, his club have said in an update.

Leon Osborne, who played for Bradford City in the Football League, was last seen going to Birmingham via Doncaster, according to his current club Brigg Town which has shared an appeal to find him.

In an update earlier today, a club spokesperson said: “Update CCTV.

“We can confirm he got on the train to Birmingham and been passed over to West Midlands Police.

"Waiting to hear what stop he got off and last known location from his phone.

“Please can people in the Birmingham area share this.”

Yesterday a club spokesperson shared: “First team player Leon Osborne has been missing since Saturday morning when he was last seen going to Birmingham via Doncaster train station.

"His phone is going straight to answer phone.

“We ask for everyone to please share this far and wide to get any information we can for Ozzy’s family and friends who are worried about him.”

Doncaster club Scawthorpe Athletic FC has also issued a plea and on X a club spokesperson said: “Has anybody seen @LeonOzOsborne - been off the grid since Saturday morning.

"Please share see if we can get any information on Ozzy’s whereabouts. Family and friends are worried.”

The 35-year-old was born in Doncaster in 1989 and the winger began his career at Bradford, making his league debut for the Bantams when he came on as substitute in the final 10 minutes of City's 2–2 draw with Millwall in the final game of the 2006–07 season.

Following his departure from Bradford, he joined Southport on loan before moving to Harrogate Town.

He has also played for Stalybridge Celtic, Buxton, Goole, Frickley Athletic, Matlock, Rainworth Miners Welfare, Farsley Celtic, Long Eaton United, Bradford Park Avenue. Brighouse Town, Hyde United, Scarborough Athletic, Ossett Albion, Pickering Town, Rossington Main, Armthorpe Welfare, Maltby Main, Ossett United and Pontefract Collieries during a lengthy career in non-league.

Anyone with information on Mr Osborne’s whereabouts should contact West Midlands Police on 101 or you can pass information to CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.