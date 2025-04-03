Labour Government announce new £3.7m flood defence schemes in Doncaster to protect communities and boost local economy.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster will benefit from eight new flood schemes totalling £3.7 million, protecting homes and businesses, boosting the local economy, and creating construction and infrastructure jobs, the Environment Agency has announced.

Following the Labour government commitment to invest a record £2.65 billion over two years towards the construction of new flood schemes and the repair and maintenance of existing ones, the Environment Agency on 31 March 2025, published a list of the communities across the nation to benefit from projects this year.

With this investment, the construction of schemes can now be kickstarted or progress closer to completion in Doncaster. Schemes to receive funding include the:

Stainforth Mechanical, Electrical, Instrumentation, Control and Automation Works

St Marys Bridge Wall Refurbishments

Went Outfall Refurb - Est 2022 - 2026

Intake Flood Risk Management Scheme

Kirk Sandall Works

Wheatley Park Embankment Refurbishment

Natural Flood Management Scheme Conisbrough

Dufton Close Feasibility Study

This investment is part of the Government’s Plan for Change, delivering security for working people and renewal for the country. It will boost economic growth in local communities, by protecting businesses, delivering new jobs, and supporting a stable economy in the face of the increasing risk of flooding because of climate change.

Inevitably it will not be possible to fund all the many schemes in this coming year’s flood investment programme. However, where schemes have not been funded, local EA teams will continue to work with councils and flood groups to ensure the public in these areas are prepared and the flood risk for both residents and businesses are reduced.

Floods Minister Emma Hardy said: “I know from firsthand experience the devastating impacts that flooding can cause.

“The role of Government is to protect its citizens. However, we inherited flood defences in their worst condition on record following 14 years of Conservative neglect.

“Through our Plan for Change, we are supporting 8 schemes in Doncaster ensuring residents have the long-term protection they need, while boosting local growth and creating new jobs.”

Ed Miliband, Labour Member of Parliament for Doncaster North said: “I’m delighted the Labour Government has announced this record funding across Doncaster to address flooding, and I welcome the funding for my constituency of Doncaster North.

“This is a significant issue in my constituency, and I know that this additional funding will protect lives and livelihoods right across Doncaster.”