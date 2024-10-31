Knifeman arrested after fracas at Doncaster supermarket caught on camera

A man has been arrested and is due to appear in court after being found with a knife in a Doncaster supermarket – with the incident caught on camera.

Police were called to the Sainsbury’s store in Thorne yesterday afternoon following reports of shoplifting – with security guards detaining a man near the entrance to the store in King Street.

One shopper caught the moment the man was held on camera – and also an ensuing scuffle between the suspect and two security guards, with one of the pair seen exchanging punches with the man.

Bloodied and pinned to the floor by the guards, the man can repeatedly heard shouting “get off me,” as he is restrained in a headlock before police arrive and escort him away in handcuffs after arresting him.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Yesterday (Wednesday 30 October) at 3.26pm, we were called to a reported shoplifting at the Sainsbury's on King Street in Thorne, Doncaster.

“It is reported a man attempted to steal some items from inside the premises. Officers attended and when the man was searched a knife was found.

“Christopher Hodges, 44, of Millfield Road, Doncaster, has been charged with possession of a knife blade/ sharp pointed article in a public place. He is due to appear at Doncaster Magistrates' Court today (Thursday 31 October).”

A spokesperson for Sainsbury’s said: “We are urgently investigating this incident involving our security guard contractors.”

Anyone with information about the incident can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101.