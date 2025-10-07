Investigations continue after man stabbed in Doncaster street

By Darren Burke
Published 7th Oct 2025, 13:40 BST
Updated 7th Oct 2025, 14:43 BST
Investigations are continuing after a man was stabbed in a Doncaster street, with the air ambulance landing at the scene.

Police and paramedics descended on Moorends earlier today following the incident, which saw a man rushed to hospital.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Around 9.50am this morning (Tuesday 7 October) we received reports from the ambulance service of a stabbing on Darlington Grove, in Moorends.

“It is reported that a man received stab wounds.

Police, paramedics and the air ambulance were all called to the scene in Moorends. (Photos: Kellyanne Noon).
Police, paramedics and the air ambulance were all called to the scene in Moorends. (Photos: Kellyanne Noon).

"He has been taken to hospital with injuries which are not described as life-threatening or life-altering.

“Officers attended and a 25-year old man was arrested a short distance away on suspicion of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm and possession of drugs.”

“Our officers remain on the scene and enquiries are ongoing.”

One eyewitness said: “There was loads of police and ambulances.

“I drove past before any emergency services were there and there was a man laid in the road surrounded by people.”

