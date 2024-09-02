Illegal biker in hospital after crash during police chase shuts Doncaster road

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An illegal biker was taken to hospital after suffering injuries in a crash during a police pursuit in Doncaster.

The rider suffered injuries following the crash in Sprotbrough yesterday, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.

A statement said: “Yesterday morning (1 September), roads policing officers sighted a black motorbike displaying no registration number or number plate that was being ridden erratically in the Thrybergh area of Rotherham.

“After failing to stop for officers, a pursuit commenced with the vehicle eventually brought to a stop on Mill Lane in Sprotbrough.

Police arrested the rider after the pursuit in Sprotbrough ended in a crash.

“The rider of the motorbike was taken to hospital with an injury not deemed to be life-threatening or life-altering.

"He has since been reported for numerous driving offences, with the bike recovered by our officers.

“Part of Mill Lane was temporarily closed while officers conducted their enquiries before being reopened on Sunday afternoon.”

The road was closed near to the juncton with Nursery Lane following the crash.