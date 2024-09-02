Illegal biker in hospital after crash during police chase shuts Doncaster road

By Darren Burke
Published 2nd Sep 2024, 15:59 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
An illegal biker was taken to hospital after suffering injuries in a crash during a police pursuit in Doncaster.

The rider suffered injuries following the crash in Sprotbrough yesterday, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.

A statement said: “Yesterday morning (1 September), roads policing officers sighted a black motorbike displaying no registration number or number plate that was being ridden erratically in the Thrybergh area of Rotherham.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“After failing to stop for officers, a pursuit commenced with the vehicle eventually brought to a stop on Mill Lane in Sprotbrough.

Police arrested the rider after the pursuit in Sprotbrough ended in a crash.Police arrested the rider after the pursuit in Sprotbrough ended in a crash.
Police arrested the rider after the pursuit in Sprotbrough ended in a crash.

“The rider of the motorbike was taken to hospital with an injury not deemed to be life-threatening or life-altering.

"He has since been reported for numerous driving offences, with the bike recovered by our officers.

“Part of Mill Lane was temporarily closed while officers conducted their enquiries before being reopened on Sunday afternoon.”

The road was closed near to the juncton with Nursery Lane following the crash.

Related topics:DoncasterSprotbroughSouth Yorkshire PoliceThryberghRotherham

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.