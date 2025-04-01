Hunt for man who exposed himself to teenage boy in Doncaster
Police are hunting a man who indecently exposed himself to a teenage boy in Doncaster.
Police were called afer the incident in Bainbridge Road, Balby at 4.40pm yesterday.
An SYP spokesperson said: “It is reported that a man exposed himself to a 16-year-old boy at the underground footpath at the end of the road.
“An investigation has been launched and enquiries are ongoing."
Anyone with information can get in touch online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 778 of 31 March 2025.
