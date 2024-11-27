Hundreds of homes and businesses across Doncaster left without water

Hundreds of homes and businesses across Doncaster have been left without water this afternoon after a massive cut.

There are issues with water supplies and pressure to homes in the DN2, DN3 and DN4 areas of Doncaster.

It is understood the issue is being caused by an electrical fault at a pumping station which Yorkshire Water are dealing with.

The impacted area includes homes in Wheatley, Clay Lane, Kirk Sandall, Edenthorpe and Barnby Dun.

Please report any issues to Yorkshire Water on 0800 573553.