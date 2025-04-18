Huge police presence reported in Doncaster street this morning

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A huge police presence has been reported at the scene of an emergency incident in Doncaster this morning.

Numerous emergency vehicles have been pictured lining The Crescent in Woodlands, with a large number of police officers reported at the scene.

Eyewitnesses have reported part of the street being cordoned off and photos from the scene show at least seven police vehicles in the street.

We have asked South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for further details of the incident.