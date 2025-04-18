Huge police presence reported in Doncaster street this morning

By Darren Burke
Published 18th Apr 2025, 09:06 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A huge police presence has been reported at the scene of an emergency incident in Doncaster this morning.

Numerous emergency vehicles have been pictured lining The Crescent in Woodlands, with a large number of police officers reported at the scene.

Eyewitnesses have reported part of the street being cordoned off and photos from the scene show at least seven police vehicles in the street.

We have asked South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for further details of the incident.

Related topics:DoncasterSouth Yorkshire PoliceWoodlandsYorkshire Ambulance Service

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice