Homes across Doncaster hit by water cuts this morning
Homes across Doncaster have been left without water this morning after a cut to supplies.
Yorkshire Water says properties DN1, DN2, DN3 and DN4 have no water or low pressure.
A spokesperson said: “We're really sorry but customers may have low pressure or no water in the area.
"We're working hard to get your water back to normal as soon as possible.
Once it's fixed, your water may be cloudy or discoloured - you can clear this by running your tap for a few minutes."
