Girl, 5, playing hide and seek sparks police hunt in Doncaster

Police were called in to hunt for a missing five-year-old girl in Doncaster – only to discover that she had been playing hide and seek.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers swarmed to Burton Avenue in Balby early yesterday evening after the girl’s parents raised the alarm.

Neighbours also joined in the hunt and her family “turned the house upside down” in the search for the youngster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Describing the incident in a social media post and thanking those who joined the search, the grateful mum said: “Just want to give the biggest thank you to every single person for coming together and coming straight out to help look for my little girl as soon as you heard me screaming for her – even though she was in the house hiding.

Police were called in to hunt for a missing five year old girl in Doncaster.

"We thought she had gotten out the back garden as we couldn't find her and we started screaming for her – and she never answered once.

"We turned the house upside down and still didn't find her.

"The police came out and found her under the chair playing hide and seek – she was meant to be tidying her room.

"I also want to apologise for the frantic state everyone had to see me and my partner in - thank you from the bottom of my heart we appreciate you all.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 6.56pm on Sunday (15 June) we were called to reports of a missing 5-year-old girl at Burton Avenue. Officers attended and the girl was found safe and well at around 7.13pm.”