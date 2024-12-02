Girl, 15, in hospital after crash which shut Doncaster city centre road for four hours

A teenage girl was rushed to hospital after a road traffic collision which closed a major road in Doncaster city centre for more than four hours.

Emergency services were called to Trafford Way on Saturday afternoon following the collision between the girl and a silver Seat.

The incident caused traffic gridlock across the city centre for several hours, with tailbacks reported on Wheatley Hall Road, St George’s Bridge, Bentley Road and Balby Road.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called to Trafford Way at the junction with Frenchgate at 3.05pm on Saturday 30 November.

“It is reported that a car had been in collision with a pedestrian.

"The pedestrian, a 15-year-old girl, was taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

“The driver of the car, a silver Seat, stopped at the scene and assisted officers with their enquiries.

“A section of the road was closed while emergency services conducted their work. It reopened around 7.30pm."