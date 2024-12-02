Girl, 15, in hospital after crash which shut Doncaster city centre road for four hours
Emergency services were called to Trafford Way on Saturday afternoon following the collision between the girl and a silver Seat.
The incident caused traffic gridlock across the city centre for several hours, with tailbacks reported on Wheatley Hall Road, St George’s Bridge, Bentley Road and Balby Road.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called to Trafford Way at the junction with Frenchgate at 3.05pm on Saturday 30 November.
“It is reported that a car had been in collision with a pedestrian.
"The pedestrian, a 15-year-old girl, was taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.
“The driver of the car, a silver Seat, stopped at the scene and assisted officers with their enquiries.
“A section of the road was closed while emergency services conducted their work. It reopened around 7.30pm."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.