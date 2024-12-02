Girl, 15, in hospital after crash which shut Doncaster city centre road for four hours

A teenage girl was rushed to hospital after a road traffic collision which closed a major road in Doncaster city centre for more than four hours.

Emergency services were called to Trafford Way on Saturday afternoon following the collision between the girl and a silver Seat.

The incident caused traffic gridlock across the city centre for several hours, with tailbacks reported on Wheatley Hall Road, St George’s Bridge, Bentley Road and Balby Road.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called to Trafford Way at the junction with Frenchgate at 3.05pm on Saturday 30 November.

Trafford Way was closed for more than four hours on Saturday following the crash

“It is reported that a car had been in collision with a pedestrian.

"The pedestrian, a 15-year-old girl, was taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

“The driver of the car, a silver Seat, stopped at the scene and assisted officers with their enquiries.

“A section of the road was closed while emergency services conducted their work. It reopened around 7.30pm."

