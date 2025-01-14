Fresh crash causes traffic chaos at notorious Doncaster accident blackspot

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Drivers faced traffic chaos following the latest crash at a notorious Doncaster accident blackspot.

Emergency services were called to the A635 at Hickleton last night following a collision between vehicles near to the edge of the village.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said the incident, which is understood to have taken place at around 9pm at the junction with Hickleton Road, involved only minor injuries and would not be issuing further details.

Eyewitnesses reported police, fire and ambulance crews at the scene with the main road linking Doncaster and Barnsley closed off for a time, with traffic jams reported to be stretching back towards Marr.

Emergency services were called to the A635 at Hickleton last night.

There have been numerous calls for a bypass for the village, with a number of fatal collisions and tragedies at the site over the years.

In January last year, three people were injured at Hickleton crossroads when two vans collided

In August 2023, a man in his 50s died after he was in collision with a lorry in the village.

In September 2019, Jay-Tyler Bromilow, 17, and Colin Leeson, 66, died when the car they were in was involved in a crash with a lorry in Hickleton.

And in April 2017, 18-year-old Ethen Saunders was killed following a collision, while in 2011, 72-year-old Marjorie Webster died after her car was in collision with a lorry in the village.

There were calls for a bypass to be built around the village as far back as the 1920s, when Hickleton Hall and the surrounding estate were owned by the Earls of Halifax, who were petitioned to support the proposal.