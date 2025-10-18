Fresh appeal for footage of motorcyclist killed in Doncaster crash

Police have issued a fresh appeal over a motorcyclist killed in a Doncaster crash – and are seeking footage of the rider alongside another biker ahead of the fatal collision.

A 65-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene in Red Hill Lane, Hickleton on Wednesday night following a collision involving a white Triumph Street Triple motorcycle and a white Toyota Hiace van.

Sergeant John Taylor from the Serious Collisions Unit said: “We're further appealing for anyone who may have dashcam footage from prior to the collision.

"We are working to understand the circumstances that led to a motorcyclist losing his life in this collision.

"We're keen to hear from anyone who may have footage of the motorcyclist, who was travelling with another motorcyclist, prior to the collision."

It is believed the motorcycle was travelling towards Barnsley Road when it collided with a van which travelling towards Street Lane.

If you can help, contact police on 101 quoting incident number 868 of 15 October 2025.

Dashcam footage can be submitted here: https://orlo.uk/zTnHW

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111