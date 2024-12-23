Four people treated for smoke inhalation following early morning house fire in Doncaster
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Firefighters from Dearne, Edlington and Rotherham station were called out to a premise fire at 4.55am on Saturday at Derwent Road in Mexborough.
There were four casualties suffering from smoke inhalation.
The fire is believed to have started accidentally.
Crews left the scene at 6.50am.
Also on Saturday, Thorne firefighters were called out to a deliberate van fire at 5.50pm on Doncaster Road, Stainforth. The crew returned to the station at 6.30pm.
On Sunday, firefighters from Adwick station attended a deliberate car fire at 3.35pm on Stygate Lane, Norton. The crew left the scene at 6.55pm.
And last night at 11.05pm, Doncaster firefighters were called out to a deliberate car fire on Park Road, Bentley. The crew weer on the scene until 11.55pm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.