Four detained after police give chase to car in Doncaster

Four people have been detained by police after officers gave chase to a car across the city.

Roads Policing Officers on patrol in Denaby on Saturday afternoon (25 October) sighted a white Peugeot 3008 believed to be being driven on cloned plates.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers requested the driver to stop, and a pursuit commenced. The pursuit came to an end on Hill Top Road, Conisbrough and four occupants of the car were detained.

“An investigation is on-going.”