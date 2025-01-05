First issues important update on Doncaster bus services following snowfall

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bus operator First has issued an important update to passengers over its services following overnight snowfall across Doncaster and South Yorkshire.

Earlier, Travel South Yorkshire announced that all bus services across Doncaster had been suspended.

First has now clarifed the situation and stated that some buses are running as normal while others have been diverted.

A spokesperson said: “Unfortunately, due to the inclement weather and road conditions that have/will follow, we are unable to operate a normal service.

"Please see below a full breakdown of our services at present. We apologise for any further inconvenience caused.

“Diversions will generally be both directions unless otherwise stated.

“Conditions constantly changing and so routes are having to be adjusted constantly.

“Routes are constantly being checked and updated.”

An amber alert for heavy snow is in place for Doncaster until midnight tonight, the Met Office has said.