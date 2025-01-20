Firefighters were called to a car and a scooter fire over the weekend in Doncaster
Firefighters were called out to deal with a car, and a scooter, fire over the weekend in Doncaster.
A crew from the Doncaster station were called out to an accidental fire involving a car at 4.15pm on Saturday at Ruskin Drive in Armthorpe.
The firefighters left the scene and returned to the station at 4.35pm.
Firefighters from Edlington station were called out to a deliberate fire involving a scooter at 2pm on Croft Road in Balby.
The crew left the scene at 2.25pm.
