Firefighters were called to a car and a scooter fire over the weekend in Doncaster

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 20th Jan 2025, 12:55 BST
Firefighters were called out to deal with a car, and a scooter, fire over the weekend in Doncaster.

A crew from the Doncaster station were called out to an accidental fire involving a car at 4.15pm on Saturday at Ruskin Drive in Armthorpe.

The firefighters left the scene and returned to the station at 4.35pm.

Firefighters from Edlington station were called out to a deliberate fire involving a scooter at 2pm on Croft Road in Balby.

The crew left the scene at 2.25pm.

