Firefighters were called out to two car fires over the weekend in Doncaster

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 27th Jan 2025, 10:30 BST
Firefighters were called out to the scene of two car fires – one deliberate, one accidental – over the weekend in Doncaster.

On Saturday, January 25, a car was accidentally on fire at 8.30am on Dublin Road, Intake.

Firefighters from Doncaster station attended the incident. They left at 9.05am.

A car was deliberately set on fire at 7.05pm last night (Sunday, January 26) on Ings Lane in Skellow.

Firefighters from the Adwick station attended the incident. They left at 7.50pm.

