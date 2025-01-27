Firefighters were called out to two car fires over the weekend in Doncaster
On Saturday, January 25, a car was accidentally on fire at 8.30am on Dublin Road, Intake.
Firefighters from Doncaster station attended the incident. They left at 9.05am.
A car was deliberately set on fire at 7.05pm last night (Sunday, January 26) on Ings Lane in Skellow.
Firefighters from the Adwick station attended the incident. They left at 7.50pm.
