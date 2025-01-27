Firefighters were called out to two car fires over the weekend in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Firefighters were called out to the scene of two car fires – one deliberate, one accidental – over the weekend in Doncaster.

On Saturday, January 25, a car was accidentally on fire at 8.30am on Dublin Road, Intake.

Firefighters from Doncaster station attended the incident. They left at 9.05am.

A car was deliberately set on fire at 7.05pm last night (Sunday, January 26) on Ings Lane in Skellow.

Firefighters from the Adwick station attended the incident. They left at 7.50pm.