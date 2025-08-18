Firefighters rush to scene of caravan fire which spread to fencing in Doncaster

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 18th Aug 2025, 17:34 BST
Firefighters were called out to three incidents over the weekend involving a caravan, woodland, trees and fencing.

On Friday, August 15, three fire engines attended a fire involving 300 square metres of woodland near The Avenue in Bentley after a call was recevied at 6.10pm.

Hose reels were used to extinguish the fire, which was fully out by 8.11pm.

On Saturday, two fire engines attended a caravan fire on Coronach Way in New Rossington after a call was received at 9.45pm.

One hose reel was used to extinguish the fire which destroyed the caravan and spread to a nearby fence. The incident had been dealt with by 10.25pm.

And on Sunday, one crew attended a fire involving a pile of trees near Great Yorkshire Way in Rossington after a call was received at 7.30pm. A hose reel jet was used to extinguish the fire and the incident had been dealt with by 9pm.

