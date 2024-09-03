Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Firefighters were called out to deal with fires involving a kitchen, sheds and wheelie bins in Doncaster over the last couple of days.

On Saturday, August 31, firefighters from Doncaster and Thorne stations attended an accidental fire involving a garden shed at 4pm on St Helens Square, Kirk Sandall. The crews left the scene at 6.45pm.

On the same night Thorne firefighters were called out to an accidental kitchen fire at 9.25pm on Union Road in Thorne. There was one casualty suffering from smoke inhalation. The crew came away at 10.10pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Sunday, September 1, Adwick firefighters were called out to deal with an accidental shed fire at 4am on Rosedale Road in Scawsby. The crew returned to their base at 4.50am.

Last night, Monday September 2, tTwo wheelie bins were deliberately set on fire at 11.20pm on Green Lane in Woodlands. Firefighters from Adwick station attended the incident and they left at 11.35pm.