Firefighters deal with kitchen and shed fires in Doncaster
On Saturday, August 31, firefighters from Doncaster and Thorne stations attended an accidental fire involving a garden shed at 4pm on St Helens Square, Kirk Sandall. The crews left the scene at 6.45pm.
On the same night Thorne firefighters were called out to an accidental kitchen fire at 9.25pm on Union Road in Thorne. There was one casualty suffering from smoke inhalation. The crew came away at 10.10pm.
On Sunday, September 1, Adwick firefighters were called out to deal with an accidental shed fire at 4am on Rosedale Road in Scawsby. The crew returned to their base at 4.50am.
Last night, Monday September 2, tTwo wheelie bins were deliberately set on fire at 11.20pm on Green Lane in Woodlands. Firefighters from Adwick station attended the incident and they left at 11.35pm.
