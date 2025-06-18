Firefighters called out to deal with three incidents overnight in Doncaster

Firefighters were called out to deal with three incidents overnight in Doncaster.

Firefighters from Edlington station attended an accidental fire involving grass and hedge at 7.10pm on Greenfield Lane, Hexthorpe. The crew left the scene at 7.50pm.

Edlington firefighters were also called out to a deliberate rubbish fire in a car park at 9.25pm on Castle Hill, Conisbrough. The crew came away at 10pm.

A fire crew from Adwick attended a deliberate fire involving wood and grassland at 9.40pm on The Avenue, Bentley, leaving at 11.30pm.