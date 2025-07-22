Fire crews tackling huge blaze at Doncaster industrial yard tonight

Fire crews are at the scene of a huge blaze at an industrial yard in Doncaster tonight.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service says it currently has five fire engines and one aerial vehicle in attendance at an industrial fire on Askern Road, Toll Bar.

A spokesperson said: “Close windows and doors if you live nearby and avoid the area if possible to allow our firefighters to carry out their work.”

The site just off the A19 is home to a number of industrial premises.