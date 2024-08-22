Fire crews damp down huge blaze which caused traffic chaos on A1 south of Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Fire crews are still at the scene of a huge blaze near to the A1 south of Doncaster this morning.

While the incident in Elkesley near Retford was scaled down overnight, Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service still has four fire engines and the aerial ladder platform remaining on scene this morning as officers continue to dampen down.

More than 80 firefighters spent the night tackling the blaze – with the incident causing road chaos as drivers on the A1 stopped to watch the drama.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crews from across the region were called to the massive inferno at a recycling scrapyard on the Alpine industrial estate shortly after 8pm last night.

Fire crews have spent all night at the huge blaze.

A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We have had reports of drivers stopping on the A1 to observe the incident.

"This is dangerous and could potentially block the route for emergency service, please avoid the area and allow us to resolve the incident as quickly as possible.”

Jockey Lane, which runs near to the A1, was closed in both directions, with crews at the scene overnight. The A1 itself however, currently remains open

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesperson added: “There has been no reports of any injuries and we would like to thank everyone for their kind words to keep safe. Keep doors and windows closed if affected by the smoke.”

Fire broke out at a scrapyard close to the A1.

At the height of the blaze. eight fire engines, two water carriers, an aerial ladder platform, command unit and welfare unit were sent to the scene, with approximately 80 firefighters in attendance.

Photos taken by nearby residents show thick plumes of black smoke rising into the air.