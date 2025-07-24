Fire crews at scene of blaze on motorway near Doncaster after "a lot of calls"
Fire crews are at the scene of a blaze on a motorway near Doncaster this afternoon after receiving “a lot of calls” about the incident.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service posted: “Our control room is receiving a lot of calls about a fire on the A1M between junction 34 and 35.
“Three fire engines have been mobilised and are on the way.”
“Avoid the area if you can.”
Highways Yorkshire has not shared any details of incidents in the area.
