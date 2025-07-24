Fire crews at scene of blaze on motorway near Doncaster after "a lot of calls"

By Darren Burke
Published 24th Jul 2025, 15:54 BST
Fire crews are at the scene of a blaze on a motorway near Doncaster this afternoon after receiving “a lot of calls” about the incident.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service posted: “Our control room is receiving a lot of calls about a fire on the A1M between junction 34 and 35.

“Three fire engines have been mobilised and are on the way.”

“Avoid the area if you can.”

Highways Yorkshire has not shared any details of incidents in the area.

Related topics:South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue ServiceDoncasterHighways Yorkshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice