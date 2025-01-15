Fire crews at scene as blaze closes Doncaster road this morning

By Darren Burke
Published 15th Jan 2025, 11:20 BST
Fire crews are at the scene of a blaze which has closed a Doncaster road this morning.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service crews, as well as City of Doncaster Council staff have been dealing with the incident on Station Road and Thorne Road in Bawtry.

Photos from the scene show crews tackling what appears to be a fire blocking part of the carriageway, with traffic building up in the area.

We have asked South Yorkshire Fire and Resuce Service for details.

