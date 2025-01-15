Fire crews at scene as blaze closes Doncaster road this morning
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Fire crews are at the scene of a blaze which has closed a Doncaster road this morning.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service crews, as well as City of Doncaster Council staff have been dealing with the incident on Station Road and Thorne Road in Bawtry.
Photos from the scene show crews tackling what appears to be a fire blocking part of the carriageway, with traffic building up in the area.
We have asked South Yorkshire Fire and Resuce Service for details.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.