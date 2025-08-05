Fence fire spread to bin and garage canopy in Doncaster
Firefighters were called out to an accidental fire in the early hours of this morning in Doncaster.
Two fire crews from Doncaster station were called out to the incident which involved a fence on fire which then spread to a bin and canopy above a garage at 12.45am on Robin Hood Crescent in Edenthorpe.
The crews came away at 1.15am.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.