Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man in his 80s died after his vehicle hit a wall near a Doncaster village last night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Humberside Police officers were called to reports of a single-vehicle collision on Johnny Moor Long Lane betwen Moorends and Goole at around 11.30pm last night (Saturday 12 October).

It is reported a silver Honda Jazz was travelling along Johnny Moor Long Lane away from Moorends and Thorne, when it is believed to have collided with a wall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency services attended, however an 81-year-old man who was driving the car at the time of the collision, sadly died at the scene. His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Johnny Moor Long Lane.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information that may help officers with their ongoing enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the collision, please contact the police on the non-emergency number 101, please quote the log 513 of 12 October.