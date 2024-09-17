Family's plea over missing man last seen at Doncaster railway station
Andrew Firth, 56, from Skelmanthorpe, West Yorkshire is being sought by West Yorkshire Police – but his family say his last known sighting was at Doncaster railway station last night.
Daughter Paige said: “He was last seen at Doncaster station at 5pm on Monday.
"We do not know if he boarded a train, but if he did he likely travelled to Bridlington.
"We are concerned for his safety and for his wellbeing and police are searching as well as family members.”
Mr Firth left with only what he was wearing – dark boots, camouflage pants, a dark jacket and baseball cap.
She added: “He did not take any possessions with him and left a note saying goodbye.”
He is described as 5ft 5ins tall, of stocky build with a short grey stubbly beard and fair hair.
No further details of Andrew's disappearance have been released at this stage but officers are appealing for the public's help in finding him by reporting any sightings of him to 101.
In a brief statement, a force spokesperson said: "Police in Kirklees are appealing for information to help locate Huddersfield man Andrew Firth who has been reported missing.
"Anyone who thinks they may have seen Andrew or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101, or go online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 817 of 16/9.
