Events cancelled and buses suspended as heavy snow sweeps across Doncaster

Events have been cancelled, buses suspended with travel disruption expected to continue across Doncaster due to heavy snow – with an amber alert for more bad weather in place until midnight.

Travel South Yorkshire has suspended all bus services in the city following overnight snowfall – with a number of events also falling victim to the weather.

Doncaster Rugby League said that its Lunch with the Legends event at the Eco Power Stadium today has been postponed.

A spokesperson said: “Following the overnight snow and forecast expected we have made the decision to postpone the event.

An event at the Eco Power Stadium has been cancelled because of snow.

“Thank you for your understanding.”

Popular Doncaster play park Boston Park Farm said: “There is a lot of snow here at the farm this morning and we have made the decision to open at 11 instead of 10 in the hope that the roads will improve a little.

"If you would like to change your ticket, please get in touch with us.”

Games workshop Warhammer shared: “Unfortunately due to the snow causing mayhem in Doncaster the store will be closed today until further notice in the interest of everyone's safety. I apologise for any inconvenience caused today.”

And rugby union club Doncaster Knights shared: “All games due to take place at Castle Park today have been cancelled due to the snowfall

“Thank you for your understanding. If you are out and about today, please travel safely.”

A spokesperson for Travel South Yorkshire said because of “heavy snow fall, “bus services in the Doncaster area are currently suspended due to overnight snowfall.

The firm described the impact as “very severe.”

There have been reports of problems on the A1(M), M18 and M1 motorways with drivers also reported to be struggling on other major routes in Doncaster.

The A57 Snake Pass and A628 Woodhead Pass crossing the Pennines are also closed.

Rail operators LNER, Northern and TransPennine have urged passengers to check on their journeys before setting out.

A number of airports have also been hit, with disruption at Manchester, Liverpool and Leeds Bradford.

Two weather warnings are currently in place for Doncaster – an amber warning for snow which began at 9pm last night and expires at midnight today and a yellow warning of snow and ice which runs until midnight tonight.

City of Doncaster Council said it had been gritting routes and ahead of last night’s snowfall and a spokesperson said: “Our fully trained staff and fleet of gritters and rock salt have planned for this and are prepared well in advance.

“We treated the roads on Friday evening and throughout Saturday in anticipation of snowfall.

“We have approximately 330 miles of primary roads to cover across Doncaster and will also be doing our secondary routes, so please park sensibly to allow gritters, ploughs, and emergency services vehicles past.

“As always, please plan your journey in advance and travel safely as there may be disruption.”

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Snow is expected to lead to disruption during Sunday across northern England."

The alert warned of travel delays on roads, stranding some vehicles and passengers, delays and cancellations to rail and air travel and some rural communities being cut off

It also said that power cuts and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, could be affected as snow sweeps across the UK.