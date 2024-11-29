Emergency services dealing with incident on Doncaster railway line tonight
A spokesperson for National Rail said: “Due to the emergency services dealing with an incident between Doncaster and Hull the line is blocked.
“Train services running to and from these stations may be cancelled or delayed.
“Network Rail and emergency services are on site.”
It is understood there is also disruption between Doncaster and York and a spokesperson for LNER said: “Some lines are blocked.
“Train services running through these stations may be cancelled or delayed.
“Please check our travel information page for more updates.”
Impacted routes include CrossCountry between Reading and York / Newcastle
East Midlands Railway between Peterborough and Doncaster
Grand Central between London Kings Cross and Bradford Interchange / Sunderland
Hull Trains between London Kings Cross and Hull / Beverley
LNER between London Kings Cross and Hull / Leeds / Bradford Forster Square / Skipton / Harrogate / Sunderland / Newcastle / Edinburgh / Aberdeen, and also between Doncaster and Hull
Lumo between London Kings Cross and Edinburgh
Northern between Sheffield and Adwick / Hull / Bridlington / Scarborough, and also between Doncaster and Scunthorpe / Goole / Leeds / Hull
TransPennine Express between Manchester Airport / Liverpool Lime Street and Cleethorpes
A spokesperson for National Rail said: “The emergency services dealing with an incident in the Doncaster area means that all lines are blocked. Trains running through this area may be cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes or revised.
“Disruption is expected until 20:15.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.