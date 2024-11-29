Emergency services dealing with incident on Doncaster railway line tonight

By Darren Burke
Published 29th Nov 2024, 19:24 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Emergency services are dealing with a serious emergency incident on the railway line near to Doncaster night.

A spokesperson for National Rail said: “Due to the emergency services dealing with an incident between Doncaster and Hull the line is blocked.

Train services running to and from these stations may be cancelled or delayed.

Network Rail and emergency services are on site.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Emergency services are dealing with an incident on the railway line near Doncaster tonight.Emergency services are dealing with an incident on the railway line near Doncaster tonight.
Emergency services are dealing with an incident on the railway line near Doncaster tonight.

It is understood there is also disruption between Doncaster and York and a spokesperson for LNER said: “Some lines are blocked.

“Train services running through these stations may be cancelled or delayed.

“Please check our travel information page for more updates.”

Impacted routes include CrossCountry between Reading and York / Newcastle

East Midlands Railway between Peterborough and Doncaster

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Grand Central between London Kings Cross and Bradford Interchange / Sunderland

Hull Trains between London Kings Cross and Hull / Beverley

LNER between London Kings Cross and Hull / Leeds / Bradford Forster Square / Skipton / Harrogate / Sunderland / Newcastle / Edinburgh / Aberdeen, and also between Doncaster and Hull

Lumo between London Kings Cross and Edinburgh

Northern between Sheffield and Adwick / Hull / Bridlington / Scarborough, and also between Doncaster and Scunthorpe / Goole / Leeds / Hull

TransPennine Express between Manchester Airport / Liverpool Lime Street and Cleethorpes

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for National Rail said: “The emergency services dealing with an incident in the Doncaster area means that all lines are blocked. Trains running through this area may be cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes or revised.

“Disruption is expected until 20:15.”

Related topics:Emergency servicesDoncasterTrain servicesHullNetwork Rail

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice