Emergency services at scene of serious incident on Doncaster road tonight

Emergency services have been reported at the scene of an incident on a major Doncaster road this afternoon.

Police and paramedics are at the scene of a collision on the A19 between Toll Bar and Askern, eyewitnesses have reported.

The AA has reported heavy traffic building up in the area with motorists advised to avoid the area.

There are unconfirmed reports of a number of vehicles being involved in the collision.

We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for further details.