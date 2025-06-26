Emergency services at scene of serious incident on Doncaster road tonight
Emergency services have been reported at the scene of a serious incident on a Doncaster road tonight.
Police and paramedics have been called to the incident near to the A19 between Carcroft and Askern, the Free Press understands.
A notification on the AA Route Planner website says the B1220 is closed due to a crash.
It states that Askern Road is shut both ways from A19 Doncaster Road to Owston Road.
We have asked South Yorkshire Police for further information.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.