Emergency services at scene of serious incident on Doncaster road tonight

Emergency services have been reported at the scene of a serious incident on a Doncaster road tonight.

Police and paramedics have been called to the incident near to the A19 between Carcroft and Askern, the Free Press understands.

A notification on the AA Route Planner website says the B1220 is closed due to a crash.

It states that Askern Road is shut both ways from A19 Doncaster Road to Owston Road.

We have asked South Yorkshire Police for further information.