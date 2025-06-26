Emergency services at scene of serious incident on Doncaster road tonight

By Darren Burke
Published 26th Jun 2025, 22:39 BST

Emergency services have been reported at the scene of a serious incident on a Doncaster road tonight.

Police and paramedics have been called to the incident near to the A19 between Carcroft and Askern, the Free Press understands.

A notification on the AA Route Planner website says the B1220 is closed due to a crash.

It states that Askern Road is shut both ways from A19 Doncaster Road to Owston Road.

We have asked South Yorkshire Police for further information.

