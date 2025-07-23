Emergency services at scene of Doncaster crash tonight as road sealed off

By Darren Burke
Published 23rd Jul 2025, 17:49 BST
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious collision near Doncaster tonight with the road currently sealed off.

Humberside Police has warned drivers of the incident in the Isle of Axholme area telling drivers: “Please avoid Idle Bank from the direction of Sandtoft and Epworth near to the turn off for Wroot.

Emergency services are in attendance at a road traffic collision and the road is fully blocked.

“You can still access wroot from Westwoodside direction of Idle Bank.”

Related topics:Emergency servicesDoncasterHumberside Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice