Emergency services at scene as major Doncaster road closed this morning

Emergency services are at the scene of an incident which has closed a major Doncaster road this morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eyewitnesses have reported that the A638 Great North Road is closed near to the Park and Ride site between Scawthorpe and Highfields with police and paramedics reported at the scene.

The incident is understood to have taken place near to the junction with Green Lane.

We have asked both South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for more details of this morning’s incident.