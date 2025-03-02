Emergency services at scene as major Doncaster road closed this morning
Emergency services are at the scene of an incident which has closed a major Doncaster road this morning.
Eyewitnesses have reported that the A638 Great North Road is closed near to the Park and Ride site between Scawthorpe and Highfields with police and paramedics reported at the scene.
The incident is understood to have taken place near to the junction with Green Lane.
We have asked both South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for more details of this morning’s incident.
