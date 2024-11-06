Driver is arrested after attempting to flee scene of Doncaster road smash

By Darren Burke
Published 6th Nov 2024, 09:23 BST
A driver was arrested after attempting to flee the scene of a Doncaster road smash.

Police were called to Moorends late yesterday afternoon following the collision between a Suzuki and Mercedes.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “One person is currently in police custody following a road traffic collision in Moorends.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“At around 5pm, two vehicles collided at the junction of Grange Road and Marshland Road.

Police were called to the scene of the smash in Moorends.placeholder image
Police were called to the scene of the smash in Moorends.

“The driver of the Suzuki was detained nearby having tried to leave the area - they are currently in police custody awaiting an interview.

“Thank you once again to those members of the public who assisted our officers. The road has now re-opened.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, you can contact dedicated indepedent charity CrimeStoppers through their UK call centre on 0800 555 111 where you can report information in confidence without leaving your details.

Related topics:DoncasterPoliceSuzukiSouth Yorkshire PoliceGrange Road
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice