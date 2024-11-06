Driver is arrested after attempting to flee scene of Doncaster road smash

A driver was arrested after attempting to flee the scene of a Doncaster road smash.

Police were called to Moorends late yesterday afternoon following the collision between a Suzuki and Mercedes.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “One person is currently in police custody following a road traffic collision in Moorends.

“At around 5pm, two vehicles collided at the junction of Grange Road and Marshland Road.

“The driver of the Suzuki was detained nearby having tried to leave the area - they are currently in police custody awaiting an interview.

“Thank you once again to those members of the public who assisted our officers. The road has now re-opened.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, you can contact dedicated indepedent charity CrimeStoppers through their UK call centre on 0800 555 111 where you can report information in confidence without leaving your details.