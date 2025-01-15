Driver in hospital after ambulance and car collide at Doncaster crash blackspot

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A car driver was taken to hospital after their vehicle was in collision with an ambulance at a Doncaster accident blackspot.

Emergency services were called to the A635 at Hickleton shortly after 7pm on Monday, with the incident causing traffic chaos for motorists.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service has said another ambulance was dispatched to the scene to transport the driver of the car to hospital.

A spokesperson said: “One of our rapid response vehicles – an ambulance car - was involved in a collision with a car on the A635 at Hickleton, Doncaster.

Emergency services were called to the scene.

"An ambulance was dispatched to the scene, and one patient – the car driver - was conveyed to Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

"Our paramedic was also checked over on scene, but did not need to be taken to hospital.”

It has not been established if the vehicle was en route to an emergency at the time.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Two fire engines attended a road traffic collision on Doncaster Road, Hickleton after a call was received at 7.07pm.

“One car had collided with an ambulance.

"No one was trapped but there was oil leaking from one of the vehicles which the fire crews were able to stop from going into a nearby water source.

“Fire crews left the scene in the hands of South Yorkshire Police at 7.45pm.”

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said the incident, which is understood to have taken place at the junction with Hickleton Road, involved only minor injuries and would not be issuing further details.

There have been numerous calls for a bypass following a number of fatal collisions and tragedies at the site over the years.

In January last year, three people were injured when two vans collided and a man in his 50s died after he was in collision with a lorry in the village in 2023.

In September 2019, Jay-Tyler Bromilow, 17, and Colin Leeson, 66, died when the car they were in was involved in a crash with a lorry in Hickleton.

And in April 2017, 18-year-old Ethen Saunders was killed following a collision, while in 2011, 72-year-old Marjorie Webster died after her car was in collision with a lorry in the village.