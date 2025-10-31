Driver attacked with machete after car smashed into in Doncaster street
At 7.45pm on Wednesday (29 October), the 36-year-old man was attacked on Doncaster Road, Mexborough, suffering injuries.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “He was allegedly in his car when he was rammed by another vehicle, a white Vauxhall Insignia.
"A man then left the Vauxhall and attacked the man with a machete, causing slash wounds, before fleeing the scene on foot.
“The man was taken to hospital and thankfully his injuries are not life-threatening or life-altering.
“An investigation has been launched, and enquiries are ongoing.”
Police had earlier believed several people were involved in the attack but have now revised details of the incident.
Emergency services flocked to Mexborough following the incident with a major road through the town sealed off with the police helicpoter and police plane also reported in the skies above the area by local residents following the attack.
If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please get in touch online or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 898 of 29 October 2025 when you get in touch.
Alternatively, if you would prefer to remain anonymous, you can pass on information by contacting independent charity CrimeStoppers through their dedicated UK call centre on 0800 555 111.
You can give information in total confidence without having to leave any of your details.
You can also report information through the South Yorkshire Police website which can be found HERE