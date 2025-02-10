Driver arrested on drugs charges after collision closes major Doncaster road

A driver was arrested on drugs charges following a road traffic collision which closed a major Doncaster road and left a 22-year-old scooter rider in hospital.

Emergency services were called to Thorne Road near to Doncaster Royal Infirmary following the collision on Friday night.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “On Friday (7 February) at 9.20pm, the ambulance service informed us of a road traffic collision on Thorne Road, in Wheatley, Doncaster.

“It is reported that a white BMW and a black Silverstone scooter were involved in the collision.

“Officers attended, and the road was closed for a short period of time while emergency services conducted their work.

“The rider of the scooter, a 22-year-old man, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

“The driver of the BMW, a 22-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of driving while being over the prescribed limit of drugs and causing serious injury while driving.

"He has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.”