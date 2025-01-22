Dozens of Doncaster homes and businesses without electricity after a power cut

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 22nd Jan 2025, 11:30 BST
Dozens of Doncaster homes and businesses are currently without electricity after a power cut.

The DN7 areas of Doncaster, around Hatfield and Hatfield Woodhouse, as well as Rossington are affected.

Engineers are on the way to deal with the incident.

We will update you when we can.

