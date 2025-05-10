Doncaster supermarket closed after fire rips through building overnight

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Doncaster supermarket is closed after a fire ripped through the building overnight.

Heron Foods on Great North Road in Woodlands has been badly damaged by the blaze, a post on the shop’s Facebook page said.

It read: “Just a quick update in regards to the store.

"We have had a fire through the night and our store will not be opening any time soon - we are really sorry for any inconvenience caused.

"We do have some other great Heron stores around the area so you will not miss a bargain – Heron Foods South Elmsall, Scawthorpe, Asken, Bentley and Doncaster town centre.

In response, Heron Foods South Elmsall wrote: “No one was hurt and everything will be replaced and you’ll be back better than ever!”

Founded in 1979, the chain has nearly 350 stores across the UK.

We have contacted Heron Foods and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service for further details.