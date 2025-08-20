Doncaster street cordoned off by police after reports of serious incident

A Doncaster street has been sealed off by police throughout the day following reports of a serious incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Recreation Road in Woodlands has been cordoned off throughout much of this morning, local residents have said.

It is understood emergency services were first called to the road – which runs between Cemetery Road and Princess Street in the village – late last night.

Neighbours have reported damage to a house and vehicles in the road.

We have asked South Yorkshire Police for further details.