Doncaster street cordoned off by police after reports of serious incident

By Darren Burke
Published 20th Aug 2025, 13:34 BST
A Doncaster street has been sealed off by police throughout the day following reports of a serious incident.

Recreation Road in Woodlands has been cordoned off throughout much of this morning, local residents have said.

It is understood emergency services were first called to the road – which runs between Cemetery Road and Princess Street in the village – late last night.

Neighbours have reported damage to a house and vehicles in the road.

We have asked South Yorkshire Police for further details.

