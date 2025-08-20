Doncaster street cordoned off by police after reports of serious incident
A Doncaster street has been sealed off by police throughout the day following reports of a serious incident.
Recreation Road in Woodlands has been cordoned off throughout much of this morning, local residents have said.
It is understood emergency services were first called to the road – which runs between Cemetery Road and Princess Street in the village – late last night.
Neighbours have reported damage to a house and vehicles in the road.
We have asked South Yorkshire Police for further details.