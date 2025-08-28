Doncaster road sealed off tonight with emergency services at the scene

By Darren Burke
Published 28th Aug 2025, 18:31 BST
A major Doncaster road has been sealed off tonight with emergency services at the scene.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Please be aware that the A18 High Street in Dunsville is currently closed following a road traffic collision.

Emergency services are on scene and drivers are being urged to avoid the area where possible.

“We will update you on the status of the road closure when we can. Thank you for your patience while we carry out our work.”

