Doncaster road sealed off tonight with emergency services at the scene

A major Doncaster road has been sealed off tonight with emergency services at the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Please be aware that the A18 High Street in Dunsville is currently closed following a road traffic collision.

“Emergency services are on scene and drivers are being urged to avoid the area where possible.

“We will update you on the status of the road closure when we can. Thank you for your patience while we carry out our work.”