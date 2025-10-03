Doncaster road sealed off by police this morning after "industrial accident"
Police have sealed off a Doncaster road this morning following what has been described as “an industrial accident.”
Leicester Avenue in Intake – which is home to the city'’s main fire station – has been cordoned off.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Please be advised that Leicester Avenue in Doncaster, is currently closed due to an industrial accident.
“Our officers are currently on the scene assisting other emergency services. Please avoid the area while they conduct their work.”
We have asked for further details.