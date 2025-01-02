Doncaster remains on flood alert after torrential rain across New Year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster remains on flood alert this morning after torrential rain across the start of the New Year.

Two warnings are still in force on the River Don, the Environment Agency has said.

Both the Lower Don Catchment from Hexthorpe to Stainforth, including Swaith Dike and North Swaith Dike in Bentley and the Middle Don catchment from Kelham Island in Sheffield to Hexthorpe, including Bagley Dike, are on flood alert, which means flooding is possible.

River levels were forecast to peak at Kirk Bramwith around 10pm last night, before gradually falling overnight and throughout today.

A spokesperson said: “Flooding is possible with low lying land and roads expected to be most affected.

"Ea Beck is starting to spill into Thorpe Marsh area and this may lead to Fordstead Lane becoming impassable.

“Take care and avoid walking, cycling or driving through flood water.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and monitoring rainfall and river levels. We do not currently expect to issue any flood warnings for this area.

The spokesperson added: “River levels have fallen in the Rotherham area but remain elevated downstream at Sprotbrough. No further significant rainfall is forecast for the next couple of days allowing river levels to fall through the day.”

“We are closely monitoring the situation and monitoring rainfall and river levels. We do not currently expect to issue any flood warnings but will do so if required.

“Avoid using low lying footpaths and any bridges near local watercourses and do not attempt to walk, drive or cycle through flood water.”