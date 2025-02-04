Doncaster railway line closed as air ambulance lands at the scene

By Darren Burke
Published 4th Feb 2025, 15:38 BST
A railway line has been closed in Doncaster this afternoon with the air ambulance landing at the scene as emergency services deal with a serious incident.

The aircraft landed near to Kirk Sandall railway station earlier this afternoon, with police and paramedics also called to the scene just off Doncaster Road in Kirk Sandall.

A spokesperson for National Rail has warned passengers travelling between Doncaster and Goole and Scunthorpe to expect disruption with the line currently closed.

Delays and disruption are expected until 5.30pm, a spokeperson said, adding: "The emergency services are dealing with an incident between Doncaster and Goole and Scunthorpe.

The air ambulance has landed at the scene in Kirk Sandall.

”Whilst they carry out their work all lines will be closed.

"As a result, trains will be cancelled, revised or delayed by up to 60 minutes.”

Local residents have reported the air ambulance reporting at Pilkingtons Bowling Club near to The Glasshouse pub off Doncaster Road in Kirk Sandall.

Eyewitnesses have also reported seeing paramedics on the railway line between Kirk Sandall station and Hatfield and Stainforth station, which is the next stop on the line.

The incident impacts Northern and TransPennine Express services between Sheffield and Scarborough and between Liverpool Lime Street and Cleethorpes.

Passengers are able to travel between Doncaster and Hull by travelling via Leeds.

Any ticket restrictions have been lifted during this disruption.

Road replacement transport has been requested to operate between Doncaster and Hull.

We have asked South Yorkshire Police, British Transport Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for more details of this afternoon’s incident.

