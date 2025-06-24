Doncaster police chase sees occupants flee as van crashes in city centre

By Darren Burke
Published 24th Jun 2025, 11:43 BST

A police investigation has been launched after the occupants of a stolen van reportedly fled after the vehicle crashed following an early hours chase across Doncaster city centre.

Police were called at around 2.30am this morning – with emergency services vehicles flocking to North Bridge near to the Frenchgate centre after the vehicle crashed into bollards.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 2.30am today (24 June) following reports of a vehicle theft in Vulcan Crescent, Doncaster.

“Officers located the vehicle, a white Ford Transit van, in Doncaster city centre and pursued it until it collided with a bollard and came to a stop.

A dramatic early hours police chase in Doncaster city centre saw a van smash into bollards.placeholder image
A dramatic early hours police chase in Doncaster city centre saw a van smash into bollards.

“The vehicle has been recovered and enquiries are ongoing.”

One eyewitness said: “A white van drove through bollards while being chased by police.

"The van then hit a railing on the pedestrian crossing and the occupants fled.”

The police helicopter was also involved in the chase.

Anyone with details can contact police on 101.

