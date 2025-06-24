Doncaster police chase sees occupants flee as van crashes in city centre
Police were called at around 2.30am this morning – with emergency services vehicles flocking to North Bridge near to the Frenchgate centre after the vehicle crashed into bollards.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 2.30am today (24 June) following reports of a vehicle theft in Vulcan Crescent, Doncaster.
“Officers located the vehicle, a white Ford Transit van, in Doncaster city centre and pursued it until it collided with a bollard and came to a stop.
“The vehicle has been recovered and enquiries are ongoing.”
One eyewitness said: “A white van drove through bollards while being chased by police.
"The van then hit a railing on the pedestrian crossing and the occupants fled.”
The police helicopter was also involved in the chase.
Anyone with details can contact police on 101.
