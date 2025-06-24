Doncaster police chase sees occupants flee as van crashes in city centre

A police investigation has been launched after the occupants of a stolen van reportedly fled after the vehicle crashed following an early hours chase across Doncaster city centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called at around 2.30am this morning – with emergency services vehicles flocking to North Bridge near to the Frenchgate centre after the vehicle crashed into bollards.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 2.30am today (24 June) following reports of a vehicle theft in Vulcan Crescent, Doncaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Officers located the vehicle, a white Ford Transit van, in Doncaster city centre and pursued it until it collided with a bollard and came to a stop.

A dramatic early hours police chase in Doncaster city centre saw a van smash into bollards.

“The vehicle has been recovered and enquiries are ongoing.”

One eyewitness said: “A white van drove through bollards while being chased by police.

"The van then hit a railing on the pedestrian crossing and the occupants fled.”

The police helicopter was also involved in the chase.

Anyone with details can contact police on 101.