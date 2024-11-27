Doncaster motorway shut in both directions following early morning police incident
A Doncaster motorway was shut in both directions following an early morning police incident.
The A1(M) was blocked in both directions at the J38 A638 junction at Adwick-le-Street, Highways Yorkshire reported.
Drivers were warned of two miles of congestion on approach to the incident, with a Highways Yorkshire spokesperson adding: “This is due to a SYPOperations led incident.”
The road was later re-opened following the incident, which is understood to have taken place around 6am.
We have asked South Yorkshire Police for more details.
