Doncaster Morrisons petrol station back in business after weekend van inferno

A Doncaster petrol station which was the scene of a dramatic weekend fire is back in business after a van burst into flames.

Emergency services flocked to the Morrisons filling station on York Road on Saturday morning after a vehicle exploded in a fireball on the forecourt.

But the station was quickly back in business – although the charred remains of the vehicle were still at the site late yesterday.

A Morrisions spokesperson said: “There was a small fire at the MFG fuel station on Saturday but the store and fuel station have now reopened and are trading as usual.”

One person, believed to be the driver of the van, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 10.23am on 9 August to assist the fire service following a report of a vehicle on fire at a petrol station in York Road, Doncaster.

“A road closure was put in place, with the petrol station and the nearby supermarket temporarily evacuated to ensure people's safety.

“One person was taken to hospital with a minor injury.”

Footage from outside the filling station showed flames underneath the station’s canopy, with huge clouds of black smoke billowing towards the adjoining supermarket.

Shoppers were led to safety in car parks outside the building as the flames raged.